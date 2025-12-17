Is the FBI Director Even Doing His Job?

Tim Miller gives his take on Kash Patel using Katie Miller’s podcast to push back on criticism about spending time with his girlfriend, and why the interview felt more like reputation management than leadership at a critical moment for the FBI.



