Rush Hour 4 and the Billion-Dollar Bribe Machine

Sam Stein
and
Catherine Rampell
Dec 03, 2025
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell take on Corporate America’s biggest concern: how to flatter Donald Trump. From Rolex clocks to Diet Coke trophies, and even a resurrected Rush Hour 4, Sam and Catherine walk through the strangest offerings, the economic harm caused by political suck-ups, and why companies would rather bribe a president than run their businesses.

