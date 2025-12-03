Rush Hour 4 and the Billion-Dollar Bribe Machine

Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell take on Corporate America’s biggest concern: how to flatter Donald Trump. From Rolex clocks to Diet Coke trophies, and even a resurrected Rush Hour 4, Sam and Catherine walk through the strangest offerings, the economic harm caused by political suck-ups, and why companies would rather bribe a president than run their businesses.



