Inside the Blaze’s Pipe-Bomb Face-Plant

Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Dec 06, 2025
Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on The Blaze’s spectacular pipe-bomb fiasco—from the bogus gait analysis to the wrongly accused Capitol Police officer and the scramble to retract the story once the real suspect was arrested. They discuss how the piece got published, why it collapsed so fast, and whether a brutal defamation fight is about to hit The Blaze hard.

