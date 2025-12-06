Pediatric Cancer Bill is Good News That Still Hurts

Sam Stein highlights 16-year-old cancer patient Mikaela Naylon, who spent her final days lobbying Congress for the Give Kids a Chance Act, helping revive the long-stalled pediatric cancer research bill, with her story inspiring new momentum and raising cautious optimism it could finally pass.



Sam’s piece from September 2025, “Elon Musk Torpedoed a Beloved Pediatric Cancer Bill. It’s Yet to Recover.”



Sam’s piece from December 2024, “Elon Killed the Budget Deal. Cancer Research for Kids Was Collateral Damage.”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.