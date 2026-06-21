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Ben Gruder's avatar
Ben Gruder
3h

So much of anti-"woke" is absolute blind rage. Kudos to Miami for using the law to resist the authoritarian mob effectively.

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6 replies
MPT's avatar
MPT
3h

desantis and maga, where racism thrives and intelligence goes to die. desantis 2028 - if it ain't straight and white, then it just ain't right...

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