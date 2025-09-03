The Bulwark

Doreen D
1h

Apparently DeSantis has a lot of time on his hands. I’m sure there are more important things that need his attention.

Becker
1hEdited

He's not just removing what he claims to be "political art" he is forcing removal of street art painted by students in front of their primary, secondary and senior schools that has been painted in the crosswalks, including such things as Dolphins, Manatees and the American flag. I live in Pinellas county on the west central coast and saw it reported on the local news channel this morning.

DeSantis is a Nazi with serious visions of grandeur.

