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Nicole Koretsky's avatar
Nicole Koretsky
20m

We must call these what they are: concentration camps. Language is so important, and the soft euphemisms allow the general public to remain on the sidelines, to go about their lives as though these sites are just a part of the bureaucratic immigration enforcement process. We fear and avoid hyperbole correctly, but in erring too far on the side of caution we are failing in this 1942-equivalent moment in the United States.

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Quinazoline's avatar
Quinazoline
20m

Once again, great reporting from Adrian. And very important reporting, as we need to be constantly reminded of how terrible and misguided these ICE policies and behaviors actually are. It's disgusting that people, human beings, are being treated like this in the US by the US government.

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