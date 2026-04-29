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drying rack's avatar
drying rack
28m

Adriana Quiroz Zapata,

No criminal, no monster, a true victim.

MAGA IS THE MONSTER.

Both Adriana and I were born in Colombia. Just by luck I suppose I arrived to the USA legally, my parents had the ability to do this.

Adriana had the bad luck to be abused, and the bad luck to be a target of The Trump Administration.

May God look out for Adriana.

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TomD's avatar
TomD
29m

When Trump spoke of "shit hole countries," the DRC was probably at the top of the list. For him to send anyone there is pure malice.

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