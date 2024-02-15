The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Josh
Feb 15, 2024

Regardless of the institutional name on the check, Trump is still going to be scarfing donor money down to pay his bills, and that's money not going to any other party purposes. It's going to hurt.

Elizabeth Graham
Feb 15, 2024

Not only do I have a strong dedication to our democracy, but honestly believe that our country desperately needs Biden's almost 50 years in public service to guide this country through a very difficult time ahead. I spent most of my career living and working in dictator-led and communist countries. As an American, I personally witnessed the "absolute rule" of a dictator and knew that I could be imprisoned or even murdered at any time for any drummed up reason. In 2016, I heard the same type of rhetoric from Trump that I heard from Putin in the early 2000's or from Turkmanbashi (Turkmanistan) in the late 1990s. I worked closely with the Nazarbayev government in Kazakhstan, and was lucky to escape Tajikistan. I was a consultant in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Rwanda - and was smuggled into Afghanistan wearing a burqa and "local" shoes to access the treatment of women during the first Taliban era.

Believe me, I know what a dictator sounds like and behaves like - and Trump's many-sided destructiveness and his "I am God" attitude fits the bill perfectly. He doesn't care about you or me or democracy but only about himself and maybe a few family members. For him, he wants to Russians to continue paying him millions of dollars to support his lavish lifestyle. Turkmanbashi named the months of the year after his family. Trump is just another pathetic mad-man who thinks the world should worship him.

Joe Biden has the experience to lead this country and all of us need to get out and vote. I am sure that Trump will perform his usual temper-tantrum if he looses, but we survived the last one with only five deaths, vital artifacts destroyed, and over 100 Capitol police injured. To elect Trump again would mean the destruction of our way of life, our democracy, and our freedoms. Encourage every one you know to vote in this upcoming election.

Warm wishes to all of you, Elizabeth

