How the Business of Box Office Has Changed Over the Last 15 Years
Scott Mendelson on the comic boom, the rise of streaming, and the PVOD window's place in all this.
On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Scott Mendelson. For nearly a decade at Forbes, Scott wrote one of the best, most in-depth looks at the box office on a day-in, day-out basis; he’s now headed to The Wrap where he’ll hang up his box office spurs and write about the industry more broadly. But I wanted to pick his brain about how things have changed since he started doing this way back in 2008 with his Mendelson’s Memos: from the rise of the MCU and the monster opening weekend to the death of the high-concept star-driven vehicle to the pandemic’s acceleration of streaming dominance to the monetary potential of the premium video on demand (PVOD) window, a great deal has changed over his run, and he’s here to provide his insights.