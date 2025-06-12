(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

Groypers Old Party

IN THE WAKE OF THE LOS ANGELES ICE RAIDS and the protests in response to them, right-wing media figures are starting to demand a ban on all “third-world immigration,” even for people immigrating legally.

Advocates of a ban, like the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and right-wing media personality Jack Posboiec, don’t exactly spell out what countries would be included—er, excluded. But presumably, any such ban would fall mostly on nonwhite immigrants. That’s a big shift from the rhetoric of just a few years ago, when even vocal critics of illegal immigration said they just wanted immigrants to come “the right way”—i.e., legally.

All that has been nirvana for Nick Fuentes, the leader of the young white nationalists who call themselves “groypers,” a reference to an obese version of the Pepe the Frog meme.

On Monday, Fuentes said the protests in Los Angeles had radicalized more mainstream right-wing figures (no, that is not a contradiction in terms), and rejoiced at the idea that the likes of Posobiec, Walsh, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had embraced an immigration ban that would more or less explicitly slash non-white immigration.

“I’ve noticed people like Charlie Kirk and Matt Walsh are now calling for an immigration moratorium,” Fuentes said, in comments first noted by Media Matters. “That means they want to shut down all immigration. And suffice to say, the groypers have won. It’s just not even a question at this point.”

Fuentes has a point. After nearly a decade of being treated as the skunk at the Grand Old Party (so much so that even Trump had to claim not to know him after the two had dinner with Kanye), some of the Republicans’ leading thinkers have adopted his ideas.

No one better symbolizes the right’s surrender to Fuentes than Kirk. Here’s why.