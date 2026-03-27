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J AZ's avatar
J AZ
1h

Great juxtaposition of these 2 films in that they offer competing views of where we might be headed. Not that either contradicts the other, just different trends that lead in directions potentially NOT good. Reminds me again of Neil Postman contrasting Brave New World and 1984 - different because they took different extrapolations of similar human nature, one emphasizing authoritarianism, the other amusement, but both dealing with our individual submission.

As with those 2 novels, our future may well synthesize aspects from both these films. I’m tempted to say, imagine the worst implications of each, mix well, allow to fester.

Oh - and yes, I too am a person, I’ve seen people (including myself, in a mirror and in the eyes of others) and I’ve lived among them. We are the best. We are the worst. And everything in between. We’ve been in trouble for a long time. AI isn’t gonna solve “us”

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Nancy Ramsay's avatar
Nancy Ramsay
2h

I’m finding already that there are two kinds of people- those who love AI and those who hate and fear it. As an artist I want to pull my hair out every time I see AI generated (not)art. And that’s just the start of it.

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