1. Mayor Frank

I spent 65 minutes on Tim’s show yesterday feeding the Good Wolf. Then, in the final segment, Bad JVL busted out of his box like Les Grossman after a case of Red Bull.

What set me off was this NPR report about Trump voters in the Maryland town of Emmitsburg who are possibly having second thoughts.

With the distance of a day, I want to revise and extend my remarks, apologize to these very fine people, and make a case for why all of us need to broaden our minds.