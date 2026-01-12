The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hopehappens's avatar
Hopehappens
24m

“The shocking shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a white woman and a U.S. citizen, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has been a Rorschach test for much of the political class, with each side drawing a narrative that fits their beliefs.”

Good grief. This is not about what each side believes. There are videos and witnesses. This was murder. The Administration is engaged in an Orwellian attempt to convince people that they can’t believe what they see. Stop your toxic both-sides fiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David Gunn's avatar
David Gunn
28m

With all due respect — I mean it — slow your roll. There’s no central issue. There’s ICE. There’s the Epstein Files, there’s unapproved military action, there’s serious fitness for office questions.. it’s *all* important. There is no “the big issue here” discussion with this filthy excuse for a presidential administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture