The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C.A. Brewer's avatar
C.A. Brewer
16m

Deep gratitude to the people in Portland and Chicago documenting that peaceful neighborhoods were INVADED by violent ICE, because we know ICE is trying to support the reverse story. Also, if ICE wants to look noble and patriotic, they need way more law enforcement training. They not only act unprofessional, more and more they act like sadists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlie Dolman's avatar
Charlie Dolman
32m

Tell the story loudly, and more folks will believe, and then when the time comes to declare an insurrection, there will be less resistance. This is soooo transparent, it's laughable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture