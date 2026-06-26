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Travis's avatar
Travis
25m

I cannot for the life of me understand why elected dems in congress aren't going after Marco right now, who has basically sat out his job as SecState during Operation: Epic Stupidity. The man is responsible for promoting peace and negotiating with other countries as head of the ambassador wing of the government. That is literally his job and he was confirmed by congress to do it. Where the fuck has he been during the Iran negotiations? Why is he delegating his job to unappointed/walking-conflict-of-interest Jared Kushner? Why are dems letting him get away with this?

The GOP understood that they needed to tar and feather the next likely candidate for president when they hammered HRC to the wall for Benghazi and her emails. The dems should be giving Marco and JD Vance this exact kind of treatment. They need to tie both of them to Trump's unpopularity, especially around the Iran war and the economy where possible. They should also be calling Marco and JD Vance anti-free speech and citing Marco's revoking of status for legal residents for saying the wrong thing about Israel (Israel being another very unpopular thing at the moment). Call Marco an anti-free speech bootlicker to Israel who will punish Americans and legal residents alike for being critical of Israel of Charlie Kirk if elected to higher office.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
38m

“A March poll of 1,054 Latino adults by Florida International University’s Latino Public Opinion Forum showed 67 percent of those surveyed disapproved of Trump, with cost of living, immigration, and health care as respondents’ top issues. In April, the Pew Research Center showed that Trump had reached a second-term low approval rating among Latino voters who backed him in 2024, with a 27-point drop in approval since his inauguration.”

Wait until the mass immigration crisis occurs and then I’d say it’s game over—Rubio—I mean Little Marco won’t be able to hide! They’ll need a much bigger propaganda and efficient machine to even compete. And that’s only if we still have elections in 28’—don’t be so sure, I’m definitely not! IMHO…:)

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