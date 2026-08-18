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(Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

1. Shameful. Joyous.

What is it we say about bad things happening to bad people?

Meet Brent Jindra, a California tech salesman who voted for Donald Trump three times because of his promises to rid America of immigrants. Last year Brent met Galina Bobreneva, a nice Russian girl. They got married.

In July the couple took a domestic flight from San Francisco to Burbank. When they got off the plane government agents were waiting for Galina. First, they told her she had been selected for a “secondary screening.” Then, after getting her to a back room, she was handcuffed and hustled off to an unmarked vehicle. She spent the night on the floor of a jail cell in Los Angeles and was eventually sent to an internment camp in the Mojave desert.

And now Brent is upset because his wife isn’t that kind of immigrant. “She did not jump a wall, she did not swim a river,” he says.

This story has so many layers that I don’t even know what metaphor to use. It’s like watching a guy at the zoo jumping the fence and running full-speed toward a hot stove inside the leopard enclosure. It’s terrible. It’s karmic. And you can’t take your eyes off of it.