In Hungary, Scandal and Crisis Suddenly Energize the Opposition
Plus: Schumer Broke with Netanyahu—Now How About Menendez?
Recently in The Bulwark:
BILL KRISTOL & ANDREW EGGER: Trump: J6 Convicts Are ’Unbelievable Patriots’
JVL: Mike Pence Should Be the Biggest Story of the 2024 Campaign
You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
H. DAVID BAER: In Hungary, Scandal and Crisis Suddenly Energize the Opposition.
ALTHOUGH ONE MIGHT NOT KNOW IT given Hungary’s current reputation, the country has noble liberal traditions. In 1848 Hungary gave birth to one of the most successful democratic revolutions in Europe, sadly suppressed after a year by Austrian and Russian armies. The great Hungarian liberal Louis Kossuth, forced to flee his homeland, visited the United States and inspired Americans with his fiery defense of liberty. His bust can be found today in the U.S. Capitol. Another Hungarian liberal of that era, László Újházi, fled to Texas, but was forced to leave his second home because of his opposition to slavery. He served as Abraham Lincoln’s consul in Italy during the Civil War.
🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧
Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller: Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: A Subversive Enterprise [Ad-Free🔐]
The Focus Group: Cleveland Rocks (with Henry Gomez) [Ad-Free🔐]
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood 🎧: What Does a Film Commissioner Do?
The Dark Side:
The Secret Pod:
Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.
Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.
A.B. STODDARD: Schumer Broke with Netanyahu—Now How About Menendez?
SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER shocked the world last week with his condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was unexpected, unusual, and—in some quarters—unwelcome.
But it was courageous. Because Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the nation, and a steadfast ally of Israel—and of Bibi himself—it was explosive. Despite the controversy it would invite, Schumer was compelled to tell the truth as he sees it.
ANN MARLOWE: Hisham Matar’s Tale of Friends and ‘Fathers’
NOW WE KNOW: 39 percent of Americans sampled in a recent University of Massachusetts poll think that it would “definitely” or “probably” be a good idea for Donald Trump to act as a dictator, for only the first day of his second term. Among Republicans, that figure reaches 74 percent.
Only a short while ago, this would have been impossible. We used to hate dictators. In the years leading up to the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, it seemed easy to distinguish the public life of tyrannical states like Saddam’s or Gaddafi’s from that of democracies.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Happy Monday! It’s time to embrace the Madness! Be sure to add your ESPN bracket here for a chance at lots of prizes.
Peter Navarro… is going to prison.
DNA tests are uncovering… the true prevalence of incest.
The War on the Woke… Trumps the Truth for Many Heterodox Thinkers, by Radley Balko.
Meanwhile, in Michigan… A county sheriff is still investigating the 2020 election and the “Serbian influence”, dumping 2,000 pages of “confidential information” online. Maybe we should stop electing sheriffs.
Quote of the Day:
“Other factors out of Fontbonne’s control include a longstanding decline in birth rates and a growing distrust in the value of higher education.”
—Blythe Bernhard , Steph Kukuljan at the Post-Dispatch on the closure of Fontbonne University.
She Confessed to Killing Amish Children in a Crash…. Then the Mystery Began (WSJ).
How TV went from bad… to great. Phil Edwards investigates.
Bulwarkers elsewhere:
B+ member Lynn Schmidt at the Post-Dispatch: “Sports fandom brings together a culture that is too often divided by politics”
B+ Navigator and official parody artist Holly Berkley-Fletcher has this new spoof of Taylor Swift’s 22.
Even the Supreme Court’s Conservatives… Are Fed Up With the Garbage Coming Out of the 5th Circuit (Slate)
Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.