(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

THE FIRST TRULY MEMORABLE Zohran Mamdani video came many months before he became a lefty sensation, ended a political dynasty, and excoriated Donald Trump in a triumphant victory address.

It was shortly after the 2024 presidential election—a time when Democratic party leadership was frantically trying to figure out which politicians and political influencers understood how to record TikTok videos and make compelling digital content. And Mamdani, a relatively obscure state assemblyman, put out a three-minute video in which he sought explanations from his fellow New Yorkers about why they had voted for Trump. What was captivating about it was what Mamdani didn’t say. In fact, he barely spoke at all. Instead, he held a sign up, along with a microphone and listened as people came up to talk with him on the Bronx’s Fordham Road. Only at the end did he explain to them that he was running for mayor.

Over the subsequent year, Mamdani’s videos would often find their way into my and many other people’s social feeds. There was the viral video about “Halalflation” and another one about FIFA World Cup tickets getting too expensive, not to mention videos of Mamdani walking across Manhattan and canvassing the taxi line at LaGuardia (I could keep going). When he eventually won the election, Mamdani put out another video, this one recalling the Fordham Road video. It went viral, too, racking up millions of views on X.

Whatever one feels about Mamdani’s politics, his team ran a digital campaign that left even competitors impressed. It embraced some of the classic approaches that have propelled outsider, insurgent candidates in the past. But it did so with a fluency in social media, narrative storytelling, and political videography that has largely evaded other Democrats. Naturally, I was curious about how they pulled it off. So I spent last week talking to the people behind Mamdani’s viral videos about how they approached a craft that made them the envy of just about everyone else in the party.

The first thing that jumped out at me was