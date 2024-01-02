The Bulwark

Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
Jan 2, 2024

Trump disqualified himself. Under the constitution, a foreign born person or a person under 35 fails to meet the qualifications through accident of birth. Under the same document, one can be disqualified by deliberate criminal acts aimed at overturning the government. Whether the courts are willing to apply the rule or yet again, give Trump special favoritism is the only question.

6 replies
John Kelly
Jan 2, 2024

There is simply no scenario in which Trump is not reinstalled as President for life, in which his camp does not cry foul and claim a colossal miscarriage of justice. Whether he's disqualified from the ballot, convicted and incarcerated, or defeated in November, his people have a ready-made excuse and exercise of his terminal persecution complex.

There is no way to keep him out of office that they will accept. Period. So stop worrying about them.

13 replies
487 more comments...

