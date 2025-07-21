(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / DOJ)

1. Incentives

MAGA power centers normally have their incentives closely aligned. But the Jeffrey Epstein story has developed in such a way that those incentives have fractured.

For instance, it matters a great deal that this story has happened now. It matters even more that the story is developing inside the Wall Street Journal.

Today we’re going to talk about how the various players are incentivized. And then we’re going to extrapolate. Because these developments may not be coincidental. Cui bono? There is one person—and only one—in the MAGA universe who stands to gain from the Epstein story.