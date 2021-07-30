Leading The Bulwark…
Is QAnon Finished?
DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: And why did it catch on in the first place?
Mona Charen on the Deplorables and the Covid Wars
On today's podcast, Mona Charen joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Dinesh D'Souza's mockery of injured police officers, the battle over vaccines and masks, and whether anyone cares about infrastructure anymore.
Back to January 6
Elliott Abrams joins to discuss Cuba. The gang then address the January 6 committee, vaccine wars, and the infrastructure bill.
AFV: The Commies are Back (Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6)
Sarah and Ben discuss Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6
THURSDAY NIGHT BULWARK IS BACK. 🔐
On this week’s TNB, JVL, Mona, Sarah, and Charlie meet up to talk about COVID-19 delta variant, the 1/6 Commission, and Simone Biles.
MORNING SHOTS: They Really Are Deplorable 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES on mocking the blue.
THE TRIAD: Turn "Anti-Vaxx" into "Defund the Police" 🔐
JONATHAN V. LAST: Democrats should hang anti-vaxxers around the necks of every Republican running in 2022.
SECRET PODCAST: Delta, Delta, Delta 🔐
Bill Kristol sits in for Sarah and he talks with JVL about the Delta variant, vaccine mandates, what comes next for the Biden agenda, and the MLB trade deadline.
GOP Reps Flail Against House Mask Mandate by Barging Into Senate – Matt Steib, Intelligencer
Trump: Jan. 6 Cops Who Spoke to Congress Are ‘Pussies’ – Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Brodey, The Daily Beast
The MyPillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy – Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic
FBI Seized $900,000 From Safe Deposit Box on ‘Pure Conjecture,’ Federal Judge Says – Eric Boehm, Reason
J.D. Vance and the American Dream – Matthew Continetti, The Washington Free Beacon
Former Sen. Carl Levin, champion of congressional oversight, dies at 87 – Niels Lesniewski, Roll Call
Texas Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting cities from requiring masks, vaccines – Amy B. Wang, The Washington Post
House Republicans’ Cynical, Empty Threats Against Big Tech
DAVID OPDERBECK: There’s an interesting, intense debate about antitrust law’s application to the internet, but House Republicans aren’t part of it.
“No, We Didn’t Get the Vaccine… We’re Republicans.”
JIM SWIFT: Missouri as a test case in conservative covidiocy and bad governance.
'The Green Knight' Review
SONNY BUNCH: Is Delta going to crush movie theaters again?
