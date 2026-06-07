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Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
10m

The way it's been done before doesn't seem to be working so let's try something new. You can agree or disagree but that's what voters think and it could vault El-Sayed into the winners circle.

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Wolfpack Dem's avatar
Wolfpack Dem
8m

I'm considerably more worried about holding Michigan than I am flipping Maine. Ugh.

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