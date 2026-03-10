The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marshall Brandt's avatar
Marshall Brandt
17m

Yes! This is why I’m bulwark plus!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
3m

"The favored candidate in the governor’s race, Trump-endorsed frontrunner Rep. Byron Donalds, is concerned enough that he denounced Fishback as not a real 'groyper.'"

Only in Florida would a denial that someone is a real "groyper" be considered an insult...

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture