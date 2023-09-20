The Bulwark

The Bulwark

User's avatar
Mingus Khan's avatar
Mingus Khan
Sep 20, 2023

You and Ruy can stand athwart the transition to electric cars yelling "STOP" and create policy to that stymies their production and favors the dying technology of combustion engines. And if you win that fight your reward is that in a decade the world will be driving Chinese electric cars, not American ones.

Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
Sep 20, 2023Edited

"Simply assuming that working-class reactions to social and economic conditions are irrational seems like a strategy for widening the disconnect between elites and the voters desperately needed to block a second Trump term. It also dismisses a wide swath of humanity as unworthy of respect or attention."

I don't see it as irrational behavior by liberals so much as disconnected, and too often under- or uninformed, evaluation by a wide swath of voters who don't necessarily do their due diligence before offering their opinions, much less their votes. At some point it's on them if they refuse or fail to adequately evaluate the full picture. How many of those working-class heroes could actually tell you what the achievements of the Biden Administration have been without looking them up? It matters.

I get it that perception becomes reality in electoral matters, and the Democrats have to be aggressive in their messaging in order to reinforce their track record. But I'm not willing to give a pass to those who tune out on daily news or, worse, listen to and watch dubious sources, dealing in misinformation which, when repeated, has a way of altering perceptions in order to create a new reality. I see lots of those people complain about inflation, but they can't tell you what the rate of it is and how it has changed over time, especially since the impact of the pandemic has subsided. I also don't see them with a global awareness, that many other industrialized nations are confronted with the same circumstances and have the same problems, not of the Democrats' making or under Joe Biden's control. And let's not start on how packed the airports and highways are as people still find money for recreational travel, how full so many restaurants are, and how many people are at pro football and other games with enough money for tickets, food, and swag. Yeah, let's blame big gubmint for our ills but not take any responsibility for our own spending behavior.

We've heard it before, and the math doesn't add up. Kind of like how the mental math doesn't add up when we claim that a political party is "out of touch" with us when too many aren't paying attention to what it is doing and giving it any credit for what good things have happened on their watch. We Americans are increasingly entitled, bitchy folks, to the point of embarrassment in some cases. This is one of them. Respect is a two-way street.

