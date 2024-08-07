Hey y’all –

Tim here. I want to let you know that I’ll be at this year’s Texas Tribune Festival and I’m bringing some Bulwark friends with me—Sarah, Sonny, Jim, and Bill. This yearly gathering in Austin, Texas is one of the best political confabs focused on national and local politics.

This year’s event is September 5–7 and features a number of the smartest minds in politics and journalism—and I’m not just talking about my Bulwark colleagues. The schedule includes appearances by Jen Psaki, Tim Alberta, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Kara Swisher, and many more. The list of politicians attending this year’s festival includes Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and our friend former Rep. Liz Cheney, just to name a few. And I’ll be interviewing Rep. Colin Allred on Saturday morning for a live taping of The Bulwark Podcast.

Tribune Festival Info & Tickets

If you plan to attend, be sure to come have a beer and meet the gang on Friday, September 6 immediately following Sarah’s panel at the Omni. Here’s a peek at where you can catch us at this year’s TribFest:

Friday 9/6: Who the Voters Really Are with Sarah Longwell and Davis Simas. (Omni)

Friday 9/6: Bulwark Happy Hour and Meet-and-Greet immediately following Sarah’s panel. (Omni)

Saturday 9/7: Recording of The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller and Rep. Collin Allred. (Paramount)

Saturday 9/7 : No Bull From The Bulwark with Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, Amanda Carpenter, and Tim Miller. (Paramount)

Saturday 9/7: Recording of the “George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)” Podcast with George Conway and Sarah Longwell. (Omni)

Click “Schedule” here to see the full complement of sessions. I hope to see you in Austin in September. The next 90+ days are going to be wild—we’ll get through this together.

—Tim

P.S. - Can’t make it to Austin? The gang and I will be in Dallas on September 5 for a one-night show featuring former Rep. Adam Kinzinger.