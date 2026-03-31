Jon Lovett: It Is Time to Scream and Yell

Trump has served up so many rationales for why he had to do this war, but helping Iran project even more power in the region was surely not one of the reasons. And yet, here we are. Iran is in control of a good chunk of the global energy supply, and other countries are going to have to beg to get through the Strait of Hormuz. This is the moment for Democrats to show what a real opposition is—especially when warmonger Lindsey Graham runs off to play at Disney World. Plus, Trump's coalition is mid-crackup, Hegseth's self-pity and insecurity is pathetic, and of course, Tim and Jon react to the news of Kristi Noem's bimbofied husband.

Jon Lovett joins Tim Miller.

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