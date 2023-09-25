The Bulwark

Kim Wehle's avatar
Kim Wehle
Sep 26, 2023

This is such an thoughtful and illuminating thread. Thanks all for reading my column! My point, in response to Random, is that it would be anti-democratic to impeach Biden based on pre-presidential innuendo relating to his troubled son, because it would deprive voters of their choice under the same set of (non) facts. If new evidence arose to justify an impeachment, hypothetically, that would be different. But that’s the case for any president.

Cath
Sep 25, 2023

Through all this it amazes me that the Constitution does not enable the people to withhold their paychecks and perks. It amazes me that it is always primary voters who get to "pick" these people as representatives for the rest of us and that both parties have rigged the primary's and district maps to the detriment of the people. It amazes me that once in office they spend more time protecting their seats than actually doing any serious work for the people and yet the people really have no recourse in any of it.

