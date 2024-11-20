South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

STEVE BANNON FAMOUSLY SAID that his strategy is to “flood the zone with shit.” Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations take a page directly from Bannon’s playbook.

Several of Trump’s nominations—Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard to name two—are so manifestly dangerous that they may, just may, be rejected by the Republican Senate. Likewise, his nominations of those who are deeply unqualified, like Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have the effect of distracting attention.

Which leaves the merely minimally qualified a near-clear run toward confirmation. Consider, for example, the nomination of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be secretary of homeland security. In any other administration (even Trump’s first) she would be an unserious candidate. This time around, her nomination got barely fifteen seconds of news, as it was buried in the landslide of even more absurd nominees.

Eight years ago, when Trump nominated Gen. John Kelly to be secretary of homeland security, I surveyed the types of expertise that the job required, identifying sixteen different types of experience and competence that one might reasonably look for in a qualified candidate. Gov. Noem does not seem to check many of these boxes. Here is a summary of her expertise and experience in the relevant areas:

As I said eight years ago: “As one can see, the list is daunting. The perfect secretary is a mythical beast—no single person can have all of these capabilities. Which ones predominate will often reflect the priorities that a president places on the department. And those areas of expertise where a secretary is lacking really need to be filled by a capable deputy secretary subordinate or, in some cases, a component head.”

We should all wish Gov. Noem the best of luck. She has a daunting task ahead and her success is critical to the nation. But it will be a challenge. It is perhaps too harsh to say that she “really knows nothing about Homeland Security,” but it seems pretty accurate to say that she knows very little. She will likely win confirmation anyway—but that is hardly ringing endorsement or a cause for confidence in her competence.

Share