The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Just Between Us (Archive)
Kudos to John Kelly
Preview
0:00
-9:57

Kudos to John Kelly

Charlie Sykes's avatar
Mona Charen's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Mona Charen
Oct 03, 2023
∙ Paid

Charlie and Mona discuss Putin's "useful idiots," the GOP's indecency, and Gavin Newsom's way of choosing Feinstein's replacement.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture