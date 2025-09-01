The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice's avatar
Alice
1m

Thank you Bulwark. A great reminder that we each need to do our part and make our voices heard. Workers over Billionaires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kentuckistan's avatar
Kentuckistan
2m

Lincoln talked about this a lot in regards to slavery and the exploitation of the immigrants pouring into America. That there was something almost biblical about stealing the labor or ideas or "content" from another person. A terrible thing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture