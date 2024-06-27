Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Republicans are going to attempt to force a vote on a resolution that would require the sergeant-at-arms to detain Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Even though they already voted earlier this month to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur, Republicans still aren’t satisfied. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has an idea that might sate their hunger for further punishment. She sent a letter to colleagues outlining a plan to hold Garland in “inherent contempt.” She filed a resolution to this effect in May; within days, she told her colleagues, she intends to assert privilege, which would force a vote on the resolution within two legislative days.