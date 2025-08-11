(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

Coming Soon: The Laura Loomer Foundation for Twitter Trolling

LAURA LOOMER HAS BEEN HYPERACTIVE during the second Trump administration, claiming more scalps than any of the journalists or watchdog groups covering the administration. But it’s not clear if this is the life she wants to lead. The question that has perplexed and obsessed the Loomerati (of which I am a member) is: What actually is her long-term goal?

A deposition in her lawsuit against HBO late-night host Bill Maher offers one of the clearest answers to date. Loomer sees a future in Trump world involving a White House job, and then, from there, the sort of cushy foundation seats, book deals, and cable-news gigs that past White House officials have enjoyed.

Loomer sued Maher and HBO in October, over a broadcast in which Maher said Loomer “might be” sleeping with Trump. I wrote last week about how discovery in that case could yield some interesting revelations about the sources of Loomer’s income and her contacts with the White House. And, indeed, Loomer’s deposition in the Maher lawsuit does offer some juicy insights into her motivations.

The deposition was introduced into the public record by Loomer’s own team, and was first reported by Puck. The magistrate judge quickly sealed it for violating his order against introducing into the docket what are supposed to be confidential depositions. But it is still available online.

At issue in Loomer’s case is Maher’s September 13, 2024 broadcast, in which he said Loomer “might” be “fucking” the then-presidential candidate. Loomer insists that those remarks tanked her chances at a White House job. In Loomer’s telling, she went