1. Resigned

Mohamed A. El-Erian is a respected figure in economics. He is neither a partisan nor a Trump supporter. Yesterday he argued that Jerome Powell should resign from the Fed in order to save the Fed.

His suggestion isn’t crazy.

But it is a form of misunderstanding that is marbled throughout all of institutional liberalism. And it is dangerous.

Today we’re going to talk about about how institutional liberalism has a Zero-Day Exploit, a hack built into its source code that Donald Trump has discovered.

I call it the Surrender Trap.