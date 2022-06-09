Loose Talk Makes Things Even More Dangerous
We need to be careful about how we discuss politics precisely because the danger to democracy is so real.
No TNB tonight because you should watch the January 6 Committee hearing. And we’ll watch it, too. I’ll probably write something short afterwards for the site.
You can watch the hearing on most cable news networks—not on Fox News, obviously, they can’t upset any of their Boomer snowflakes. If you are a streaming-only house (like me) you can livestream the hearings here.