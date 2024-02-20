The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice Fahy's avatar
Janice Fahy
Feb 20, 2024Edited

Great article. I was raised (right) in South Carolina and all my family members live there still. They all voted for Trump twice and now support Nikki and will not support Trump in 2024, they say, if he's the nominee.

President Biden OWNS Democratic SC voters (black, white, brown, etc....) because he is a good, moderate man who has long been devoted to the black community and most black voters are good, moderate people. Also, Biden is a good President and the country is objectively better off under his leadership.

Nikki signed an abortion ban when she was governor of South Cackalacky. Do you know who abortion bans have ZERO effect on? Women like Nikki Haley who have always had access to money, time & medical care - the things women need to access abortion care. Do you know who abortion bans HARM? Women who are poor and/or young and/or victims of criminal sexual abuse. Sadly, a lot of black SC women fall into those categories.

So Nikki can go around pretending she's a moderate on abortion access (I genuinely like Nikki but don't believe one word that comes out of her mouth on this subject) and that she doesn't want the two parties to 'demonize' each other and 'judge' each other over the abortion access issue. But this isn't about judging or demonizing or opinion. It's about the fact that GOP politicians (Nikki included) sign abortion bans into law that harm the people who are least able to escape this harm. An intelligent, educated person who signs an abortion ban is either deeply cruel or deeply cynical (maybe both).

Nikki is now watching the man who is going to grind her political ambitions into dust come out against NATO, the American led organization that she knows for a fact has kept the world safer for the last 75 years than it has ever been in human history. So the real question at this stage in the game is this one: Is Nikki Haley courageous enough to endorse President Biden after she ends her campaign? We'll see.

Reply
Victoria Wright's avatar
Victoria Wright
Feb 20, 2024

I admit, I'm laughing about this. Of course Black South Carolina Dems don't like her. They actually know her.

Reply
