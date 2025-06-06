The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norma Satori's avatar
Norma Satori
38m

So sad and so angry that there’s so much fear and hatred causing this but really downright cruelty. No excuse for it & especially when it’s coming from so-called Christians. They should try walking in another’s shoes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tai's avatar
Tai
34m

This is what people voted for. Any Trump voter claiming ignorance now is laughable given deporting everyone has been on the main menu for 10 years. At least Poland is for now a functioning democracy. But it will be a big test for Mateusz and Madeline nonetheless. Being here since 6 years old, he is by all accounts an American. I wish them the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture