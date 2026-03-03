The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Rajeev
When you’ve lost grade A++ sycophant Megyn Kelly even for a day that’s when the skepticism among Trump’s base might actually be real.

Of course they will soon rally to Trump more as they do the usual mental gymnastics. But if the war goes on for months or if gas prices the one low thing are $4 to begin the summer in May or June because of these strikes then Trump’s decision could backfire with his base along with the typical likely to flip back and forth voters that are already leaning away from Trump and toward Dems.

Still think Trump will find a way to use these strikes to his advantage but for now he’s kind of grasping politically.

