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Kim Sosin's avatar
Kim Sosin
18m

Here is one of the strongest arguments I've heard in FAVOR of birthright citizenship. "Miller fumed. “That baby can sit on a jury when he turns 18, and sit in judgment of . . . me?”" Yes!

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
16m

Fox and Twitter are pushing the "birth tourism" Big Lie as ardently and crazily as they once pushed the "Caravan" meme (old, grainy footage of immigrants making their way on foot through a desert, an image trotted out on infinite loop every election year for many years). The air is thick with howls about women who fly in to the US, give birth, fly home, and then come back years later to demand all the benefits of citizenship for their ill-begotten, sneaky, birth tourism babies. Who knows, one day maybe a Chinese Communist president? Gosh!

They may need to put the "birth tourism" Big Lie on the back burner in the closing months of the 2026 midterms, since the Republicans are reviving an equally corrosive (but related) Big Lie, that of the Stolen Election; for it is well known that all elections are either won by Republicans or stolen by Democrats, and Kash Patel is said to be putting the full resources of the newly-constituted FBI to the task of exposing how the 2020 election was Stolen From Donald, the Real President, in large part by the sinister Democratic plot to recruit millions of Illegals to cast votes for Biden (you see how all these Fox conspiracies flow eventually into one grand conspiracy).

You'd think some of this stuff would be too crazy even for Fox watchers and Elon's followers. But it's not. Nothing's too crazy for them; indeed, the problem is that reality--complex and confusing though it may be--is too sane for them.

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