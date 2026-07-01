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Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo
1h

Hey guys, with these momentous rulings we want you to send in your questions on birthright, TPS, and the asylum ruling and we’ll get into them tomorrow with experts Todd Schulte from FWD.us and Michelle LaPointe from the American Immigration Council. Thank you!

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Tai's avatar
Tai
1hEdited

As long as we have one of the two parties being blatantly nativist (and with strong preference for White “heritage” Americans), the war against immigrants will not stop.

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