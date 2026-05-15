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JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
31m

"You’re talking about a private prison company profiting off of the pain of immigrants now having their employee be the new head of ICE.”

In the grand tradition of the German industrialists who built the gas chambers. And just like the Nazi party, Republicans say that Jesus wants us to do this.

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John Joss's avatar
John Joss
28m

Two enduring ironies of the immigration/deportation misery: (1) the Congress (now it's the 'congress') has for more than three decades failed to introduce sensible, functional immigration procedures; and (2) with the demographic realities of the United States, based on birth/death rates and an irreversibly aging population, we need immigrants, urgently.

Never forget, the nation is based on the immigration of millions from scores of countries. The 'melting pot' is historical reality, whether we like it or not.

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