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Strack's avatar
Strack
1h

I live near Springfield and this situation is so sad. The area will never be the same- it’s already changed since last winter.

So much vitality, prosperity and jobs are being lost for no reason except to placate malice and grievance- it’s hard to wrap my head around. Let’s all agree never to forget what happened here.

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Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
1h

I lived in Ohio for 4 years early in my marriage. My son was born in Dayton and I worked in Springfield for 2 years. Then in Fairborn and Xenia. I continued to return at least once a year until 2007 when my mother in law died.

I watched Springfield be hollowed out at its downtown lost Wrens and nearly all else.

It was clearly revitalized by the Haitian immigrants but now?

Trump has stopped in massive waves coming in. So why not grant mercy where it would help the immigrants and the US.

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