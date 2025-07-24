The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie Roberts's avatar
Robbie Roberts
1h

We are an unserious people at a serious time.

Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
1hEdited

Hmm, what could be inappropriate here? How about the fact that Trump is trying to turn a convicted sexual predator into a pro-Trump character witness in the court of public opinion? How about the fact that Maxwell would likely say what Trump wants to hear only if there's something in it for her, like a presidential pardon or a commutation of her sentence?

Blanche announced that, “If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” Never mind that Maxwell told the judge during her trial that she had no other information to add. Trump wants his people to get to Maxwell first, to shape and tease out any additional “information” with implied incentives.

Maxwell’s obvious incentive to tell Trump what he wants to hear already makes her credibility suspect. Equally important, the DOJ previously named Maxwell a ‘pervasive liar.’ In 2021, prosecutors told the judge overseeing her trial that Maxwell was willing to “brazenly lie under oath about her conduct.” They noted two prior perjury counts that showed “her willingness to flout the law in order to protect herself.”

Up next: Trump golfs naked, then eats a live snake on Fox

https://sabrinahaake.substack.com/p/arresting-obama-wont-make-epstein

