James Lonergan
2h

The Democratic establishment needs to read the room and accept that this is not 2006 anymore. We have a fascist president who is a rapist, making billions while in office with corrupt crypto deals, leading a thoroughly corrupt party. Yet somehow the constant scandal has not tarnished Trump or Republicans, though it should.

The fact is that Schumer, the DSCC, DNC, and Democratic leadership writ large are more concerned with fighting progressives than fighting Republicans or doing anything to help average Americans. Spare me the pearl clutching about some bad reddit posts given the Republicans we are against, or the inept Democratic establishment we are also up against.

Schumer, Jeffries, Pelosi, Biden, and even Obama's subpar leadership has led us to this moment where citizens are getting grabbed off the streets and yet we should trust these people to pick 77 year old candidate. Get rid of everyone current in leadership and start over.

4 replies
Patrick Conner
2hEdited

First, I'm 57 and even I just really don't care what someone posted on Reddit. Reddit is not a serious platform where people post well thought-out opinion pieces. If we are going to go that deep into everyone's online history, we in the Democratic Party are only going to be nominating senior citizens who barely know what email is.

Second, why are they thinking of running a 77 year old. Do you really want two old people up on the stage? Is that the contrast you want to draw? Yeah, that'll get the voters out. I am so tired of the leadership of the Democratic Party. They are all out to lunch and only concerned about doing the same old same old and supporting whoever is next in line.

4 replies
70 more comments...

