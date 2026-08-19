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Conlan's avatar
Conlan
1h

Sure, but what’s the problem with a few dozen extra dead kids?

But seriously, and pardon my French: Fuck these ghouls.

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Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester
2hEdited

I mean.... we're talking about the same government which appeared to literally be on Team virus during COVID. They tried everything they could to help it, including lowering testing to help the spread.

On several occasions Trump let loose his belief that the floodgates should just be opened and a game of national Ookiemouth be played, so that those who were going to die would die, and those who didn't could go back to work.

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