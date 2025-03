U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“In these circumstances involving a search of the residence of a former President, the government hereby requests that the Court unseal the Notice of Filing and its attachment (Docket Entry 17), absent objection by former President Trump.” — Department of Justice, August 11, 2022.

Happy Put Up or Shut Up Friday.