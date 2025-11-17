Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in June 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

1. My Girl

For a couple years now I’ve said that Marjorie Taylor Greene is the kind of person I could connect with. Now that everyone else is falling in love with Marjorie, I should probably unpack this idea.

Remember that insufferable Elizabeth Gilbert memoir, Eat, Pray Love? In the book the author, a fantastically lucky, successful woman looks up one day and realizes she’s deeply unhappy. So she divorces her husband and goes on a journey of self-discovery to Italy, India, and then Bali.

I think you can read MTG’s life a little bit like that—except that her journey of self-discovery went from Crossfit, to Facebook, to MAGA.

No, really. We’re going to do this. So strap in. I promise you’re going to hate it.