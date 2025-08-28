(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

Matt Schlapp’s lobbying business cratered during the Biden administration. Part of that was because his access to power evaporated when Democrats took the reins. Part of it was due to allegations that he groped a man.

But now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, conservatives are more than happy to ignore, excuse, and even justify each other’s improprieties, and Schlapp’s operation is booming again.