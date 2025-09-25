The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Klein's avatar
Jeff Klein
2h

From the 10,000 foot level, it's hilarious and juicy gossip stuff, and always amusing when Trump's people can't stop stepping on rakes. But, on a more sober note, it's sad and dangerous that the FBI has devolved into this high school-esque dramatic clown shown.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
2h

Seraphin and Patel deserve one another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture