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tupper's avatar
tupper
2h

Did anyone, anywhere ever expect these four words strung together: "cool sportswear: bowling shirts"?

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Mark D. Garfinkel, Ph.D.'s avatar
Mark D. Garfinkel, Ph.D.
1hEdited

I remember when Sen. Tom Eagleton was hounded off the Democratic ticket as vice president in 1972 due to the revelation of his history of depression. He was named by George McGovern, and resigned from the ticket in less than two weeks. Eagleton had undergone electroshock therapy years earlier. Both the treatment he had endured and the stigma of his disease were barbaric by contemporary standards.

A half-century has passed. We like to think we are more enlightened and tolerant of mental health & illness. Perhaps not.

Thus it is an open question whether Rep. Tom Kean's political career has been effectively ended. He has clearly forgotten the main lesson of the Watergate era: "It's not the diagnosis but the coverup."

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